JEFFERSON - Jack Sullivan Davidson Jr., 66, Jefferson, entered into rest Monday, August 24, 2020.
Mr. Davidson was born in Athens, the son of the late Jack S. Davidson Sr. and the late Helen D. Davidson, attended Georgia Southern College and was a member of the Jefferson First United Methodist Church. Mr. Davidson was a retired self-employed salesman.
Survivors include his wife, Robin Lewis Davidson, Jefferson; one son, Scott Alexander Davidson and his wife Mary, Atlanta; one daughter, Katherine Leigh Glenn and her husband Michael, Homer; one sister, Linda Daniel and her husband Jim, Lagrange; and two grandchildren, Keilan and Kai Davidson.
Funeral service: Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 1 p.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Rev. James Dumas officiating. In accordance with Mr. Davidson’s wishes, the body will be cremated after the service.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, August 26, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. and Thursday, August 27,. 2020 from 12-1 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Jackson County, P.O. Box 567, Jefferson, Georgia 30549.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
