towler

DACULA - Jack Towler, 56, Dacula, passed away on Monday, January 5, 2020 at Northside Gwinnett Hospital.

Mr. Towler was born on March 2, 1963 in Dacula to the late Billie and Elmer Towler. He is preceded in death by his nephew, Roger Allen Fisk III; siblings, Jerry Towler, John Towler, Steve Towler, Diane Conner and Joanne Towler Fisk; and his parents.

He is survived by sisters, Penny Towler and Wanda Peppers; nieces, Candy Fisk and Shelley Towler; nephew, Randall Fisk, all of Dacula; brother, Bobby Towler; nieces, nephews, and other family members who loved him dearly.

Memorial Park Funeral Home Braselton Chapel, 5257 Green St. Hwy. 53, Braselton, Ga. 30517 is in charge of arrangements. Send online condolences to http://www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com/funeral-homes/memorial-park-east/.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of January 12-18

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.