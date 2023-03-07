NICHOLSON - Jackie Delores Smith, 83, Nicholson, passed away Monday, March 6, 2023, at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
Mrs. Smith was born in Commerce, to the late Marcus Boyd and Willie Mae Turk Collins. Mrs. Smith was the owner of Nicholson Café and Salvage Yard. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Smith was also preceded in death by her daughter, Vicki Howington.
Mrs. Smith is survived by her husband, Charlie Smith, Nicholson; two grandchildren, Charles Howington and Holly Beal; and four great-grandchildren, Gavin Howington, Marcus Howington, Declan Beal and Rachel Beal.
Graveside service: Thursday, March 9, 2023, at 11 a.m. from the Howington Cemetery with the Rev. David Carithers officiating.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, March 8, 2023, from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
