Jackie “Jack” Lyddell Henderson, 69, entered the portals of heaven into the arms of Jesus, his Lord and Savior, January 7, 2020 after a lengthy illness.
He was a construction worker, an Army veteran and author, who wrote the book “The Backroads of Madison County.”
He had many talents and will be missed by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Cosby L. Henderson and Irene Henderson Davis; a son, Posie Henderson; a brother, Mike Henderson; and his wife, April Henderson.
He is survived by a son, Cosby Henderson (Trish); one grandson, Todd Henderson; granddaughter, Anna Henderson; a sister, Janice (Larry) Smith; and special friends, J.R. and Melinda Wills, who were also his caregivers.
Special thanks to Kindred Hospice and all who cared for him.
Memorial service: Friday, January 10, 2020 at Mt. Zion Baptist Church with the Revs. Douglas Duncan and Eddie Gordon officiating, followed by interment in the church cemetery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In