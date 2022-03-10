JEFFERSON - Jackie Lee Martin, 75, Jefferson, entered rest Wednesday, March 9, 2022.
Mr. Martin was born in Monroe, a son of the late Jack Otis Martin and the late Velma Cordelia Sherriff Martin. Mr. Martin was a Vietnam Veteran of the U.S. Army and was a retired supervisor with Caterpillar. In addition to his parents, Mr. Martin is preceded by brothers, Billy, Johnny, Kenneth, and Charles (James).
Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Joan Satterfield Martinm Jefferson; two sons, Mitch Martin (Tonia), Jefferson, and Chris Martin (Dawn), Jefferson; daughter, Terri Bennett (Travis), Jefferson; three sisters, Tina Gee (Teddy), Jefferson, Katie Sue Phillips (David), Maysville, and Wanda Martin (Keith), Maysville; 15 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren also survive.
Graveside service: Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. from the Georgia National Cemetery, Canton, with military honors.
Family to receive friends: Monday, March 14, 2022 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at: www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In