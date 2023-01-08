THOMSON - Jackie Phillips Parham, 81, Thomson, passed away on Saturday, January 7, 2023.
Jackie was born on April 28, 1941, in Winder, to the late Thomas Ellis Phillips and Jewell Odesa Kennedy. She made Barrow County her lifelong home but spent her last 15 months living in Thomson with her daughter, Kathy.
She was a member of the East Side Baptist Church. Jackie enjoyed making time to spend with her family and friends, including being close to her nieces, Janet Martin and Melinda Johnson.
Jackie was good at playing cards, especially poker, and often enjoyed watching western movies and NASCAR. She was also a big fan of the Atlanta Braves and the Georgia Bulldogs.
Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her son, Danny Parham; her grandson, Nicholas Reese; brothers, Richard and Harold Phillips; and sisters Johnnie Maughon and Cecil Robertson.
Jackie is survived by her son, Keith Parham; daughter, Kathy Buffington; grandchildren, Kittie Cross and Lily Parham; as well as three great-grandchildren.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.SmithMemoryChapel.com for the Parham family.
