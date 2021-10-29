DANIELSVILLE - Jackson William Hart, 69, Danielsville, passed away on Thursday, October 28, 2021, at the Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center in Athens.
Mr. Hart was born in Royston on December 1, 1951, son of the late John Will Hart and the late Jacqueline Belk Hart. He was a foreman having worked at Farrens Tree Surgeons and was of the Methodist faith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Wanda Dale Carey Hart.
Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Mandy and Jeremy Vickery, Canon; grandsons, Blake Vickery and Brady Vickery; brother and sister-in-law, Johnny and JoAnn Hart, Danielsville; and sister and brother-in-law, Judy and Jimmy Mills, Hull.
Funeral service: Monday, November 1, 2021 at 2 p.m. in the Pruitt Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Cary Memorial Gardens in Royston.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, October 31, 2021 from 6 until 8 p.m. at Pruitt Funeral Home. The family is at the home of Mandy and Jeremy Vickery, 394 Eagle Heights Road, Canon.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com. Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston, Ga. is in charge of arrangements.
