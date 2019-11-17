DANIELSVILLE - Jacob Polke Scogin, 87, Danielsville, passed away on Friday, November 15, 2019, at his home.
Mr. Scogin was born in Ila, on September 24, 1932, son of the late Robert Elsberry Scogin and the late Annie Louise Goss Scogin. He was a poultry farmer and truck driver. Mr. Scogin was also of the Baptist faith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sons; Larry Scogin, Bobby Scogin and Brian Scogin; brothers, Robert Scogin, Grady Scogin and William Scogin; and sisters, Azilee Nation, Edna Alewine and Durre Willee Scogin.
Survivors include his wife, Brenda Grace Nation Scogin; sons, Ronnie Scogin, Danielsville, and Donnie Scogin, Danielsville; daughter, Carol (Johnny) Patton, Bogart; and daughter-in-law, Edna Scogin, Kennesaw. Mr. Scogin was the last surviving member of his immediate family.
Funeral service: Monday, November 18, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the Pruitt Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Andy Huff officiating. Interment will follow in the Danielsville Memorial Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, November 17, 2019 from 6 until 8 p.m. at Pruitt Funeral Home. The family is at the home.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com. Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston, is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In