DANIELSVILLE - Jacqueline Belk Hart, 89, Danielsville, passed away on Friday, December 20, 2019, at the Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center in Athens.
Mrs. Hart was born in Danielsville on December 18, 1930, daughter of the late Vernon C. Belk and the late Reba McEwen Belk. She was a seamstress having worked at Oxford Manufacturing and was a lifelong member of the Jones Chapel United Methodist Church in Danielsville.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Will Hart; daughter-in-law, Wanda Hart; and all of her brothers and sisters.
Survivors include her sons and daughter-in-law, Johnny and JoAnn Hart, Danielsville, and Jackson W. Hart, Danielsville; daughter and son-in-law, Judy and Jimmy Mills, Hull; grandchildren, Chad Hart, Marcus Mills, Mandy Vickery and Melanie McMillan; and seven great-grandchildren.
Funeral service: Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the Pruitt Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. James Gunn officiating. Interment will follow in the Jones Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery in Danielsville.
Family to receive friends: Monday, December 23, 2019 from 6 until 8 p.m. at Pruitt Funeral Home. The family is at their respective homes.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com. Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston, is in charge of arrangements.
