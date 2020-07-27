WINDER - Jacqueline Carolyn Mobley, 86, Winder, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020.
Mrs. Mobley was a member of the Winder First United Methodist Church. She retired with the State of Georgia as a Department of Family and Children Services (DFCS) employee.
Mrs. Mobley is preceded in death by her husband, the Rev. Lavern Mobley; and parents, Parris Smith and Susie Maynard Smith.
Mrs. Mobley is survived by her son; Tony (Pat) Mobley, St. Simons; daughters, Susan (Richard) Chewning, Dahlonega, and Beth (James) Gwin, Acworth; grandchildren, Ben Mobley, Margaret (Mac) Butler, Drew (Rebekah) Mobley, Katherine (John) Sapp, Christopher Gwin, Rebecca (Austin) Bennett, Michael Gwin, Nicholas Gwin, Jonathan Chewning and Matthew Chewning; and three great-grandchildren, Albe Butler, Dean Butler and Rhema Mobley.
A private graveside service was held at Barrow Memorial Gardens due to the pandemic concerning the Coronavirus.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
