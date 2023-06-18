COMMERCE - Jacqueline Fortson Brown, 90, Commerce, passed away on Friday, June 16, 2023.
She was born on December 11, 1932, in the Shiloh community of Madison County. Jackie was the daughter of the late Lee Fortson and the late Ruth Crowe Fortson.
Jackie graduated from Ila High School in 1949 and attended Athens Business College after which she started working for C&S Bank in Athens. She married her "high school sweetheart", Royce, in 1953, once he returned from serving in the Navy during the Korean War.
Soon after they were married, they moved to Atlanta where Royce worked for the U.S. Post Office and their son, Tony, was born. They later moved to Athens as Royce continued to work for the Post Office while he attended the University of Georgia, and their second son, Danny, was born.
Later they moved to the small South Georgia town of Arabi, where Jackie made many lifelong friends, was a den mother, little league baseball mom, and a proud member of the Arabi Baptist Church choir.
In 1969 they moved back to Athens where she was very involved in Tony and Danny's athletic endeavors and saw them graduate from high school.
In 1975 Royce and Jackie built a home on their Madison County farm which they enjoyed until her passing. She was very involved with the Erastus Christian Church and other community events during this time.
Jackie excelled as a terrific cook for her family and her community at large. Some of her most joyous hobbies were painting Royce's carvings, gardening, crossword puzzles and cooking. She was very proud of her boy's success in the music world (Tony) and the business world (Danny). One of her greatest joys was bragging on her boys. She loved her family immensely.
Along with her parents, Jackie is preceded in death by her sister, Betty Jean Carey; her brother, Dwight Fortson; and her brothers-in-law, Alton Carey and Tommy Chastain.
Survivors include her husband of 70 years, Royce Brown; sons, Tony "T. Graham" (Shelia) Brown and Danny (Patti) Brown; brother, Pat (Mary Ann) Fortson; and sister, LeNelle Chastain; grandchildren include, Acme (Lexi) Brown and Molly Brown; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: Monday, June 19, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Erastus Christian Church, 2050 Neese Commerce Rd., Commerce, Ga. 30250. Interment will follow at the Hix Cemetery in Madison County.
Family to receive friends: Monday, June 19, 2023, from 12 until 2 p.m.at Erastus Christian Church.
The family would like to thank Tammie Faulkner and the staff at Brookside Senior Living for their loving care of Jackie the past three years.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Erastus Christian Church, 2050 Neese Commerce Rd., Commerce, Ga. 30530.
Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, Ga. Online condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com.
