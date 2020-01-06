JEFFERSON - Jacqueline “Jackie” Lawson Carloss Ciraval, 60, Jefferson, entered into rest Friday, January 3, 2020.
Mrs. Ciraval was born in Passac, New Jersey, a daughter of the late John Newton Lawson and Anita Licata Lawson of Winder. Mrs. Ciraval was a member of the Jefferson First United Methodist Church and was employed in restaurant management. In addition to her father, Mrs. Ciraval is preceded by her husband, Dr. Kenneth Ciraval.
Survivors in addition to her mother, include a daughter, Jinni Gooch (Tracy), Jefferson; two sons, Chad Knight, Douglasville, and Coda Carloss, Charleston, South Carolina; grandchildren, Alyssa and Parker Gooch; four sisters, Suzanne Scogin (Allen), Statham, Jan Perry (Don), Athens, Teresa Drake, Winder, and Kelley Lawson (Randy Fox), Panama City Beach, Florida; mother-in-law, Evelyn Carloss, Jefferson; and numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral service: Monday, January 6, 2020 at 1 p.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Madison Memorial Cemetery, Madison, Georgia.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, January, 5, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Hwy., Jefferson, Ga., 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
