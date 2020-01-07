JEFFERSON - Jacqueline “Jackie” Lawson Ciraval, 60, Jefferson, entered into rest Friday, January 3, 2020.
Mrs. Ciraval was born in Passaic, New Jersey, a daughter of Anita Licata Lawson, Winder, and the late John Newton Lawson. Mrs. Ciraval was a member of the Jefferson First United Methodist Church and was employed in restaurant management. In addition to her father, Mrs. Ciraval is preceded by her husband, Dr. Kenneth Ciraval.
Survivors include her mother, Anita Lawson; a daughter, Jinni (Tracy) Gooch, Jefferson; two sons, Chad Knight, Douglasville, and Coda Carloss, Charleston, South Carolina; grandchildren, Alyssa and Parker Gooch; four sisters, Suzanne (Allen) Scogin, Statham, Janice "Jan" (Don) Perry, Athens, Teresa Lawson Drake, Winder, and Kelley Lawson (Randy Fox), Panama City Beach, Florida; one brother, Jonathan R. Lawson, Phoenix, Arizona; several neices and nephews; former mother-in-law, Evelyn Carloss; and her precious pet dog, Pepper, also survive.
