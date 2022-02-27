Jaiden S. "Bubba" Dickison, 14, passed away on Thursday, February 24, 2022.
Jaiden loved his toys and music, and had the most precious smile. Though his life on earth wasn’t easy, his place in Heaven will be blessed. He will be deeply missed by the many who loved him.
"I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith." 2 Timothy 4:7
He is survived by his mother, Tara Avants; father, Patrick Monroe; sister, Timberly Finch; grandparents, Tamara and Bobby Sisk; cousin, Carter Peyton; and aunt, Tori Sisk.
A private funeral service was held at Athens Memory Gardens.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, East, Athens, Ga., is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
