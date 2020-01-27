GOOD HOPE - Jaime Hester, 43, Good Hope, died on January 25, 2020.
She was born in Walton County on March 23, 1976. She was preceded in death by her husband, the late Richard Darran Hester; and grandparents, the late Mr. and Mrs. A.M. Jones, and the late Garland Lowe.
She is survived by her mother, Deborah Lowe; father, Jimmy Jones; daughter, Presley Hester; son and daughter-in-law, Jayten and Christy Treadwell; sisters and brothers-in-law, Dana and Billy Wellborn, and Cindy and Davey Boyd; grandmother, Laverne Lowe; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with Bro. Billy Wellborn and the Rev. Willis Lumpkin officiating. Interment will follow at Union Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery.
