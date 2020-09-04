HOSCHTON - James Aaron "Jed" Cantrell, 62, born on April 28, 1958, took his walk with Jesus in the peaceful early morning hours of Friday, August 28, 2020.
Jed leaves behind his wife of 28 years, Denise Berryman Cantrell; daughter, Dara Navas and grandchildren, Jonah and Rose Navas; son, Aaron Cantrell and grandson AJ; daughter, Jessica Worsham and grandchildren Alex Davis, Mya Phillips and Isabella Barrow; daughter, Crystal and son-in-law Adam Christian, and grandchildren Kade and Reese Christian; step-father, Clay Dean Elliott; brothers, Scot (Suzanne) Cantrell and Jerry Cantrell; step-siblings Tony Elliott, Nancy Truelove, Betty Sue Elliott and Janice Royal; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Jed was preceded in death by his father, Jack Cantrell; mother, Betty Jo Sheridan Elliott; and his brothers, Ted, Jimmy and Johnny Cantrell.
Jed was truly a one of a kind. He was a jack of all trades and could fix anything. You could count on him for anything and everything. He always had a story or a joke to tell. His favorite hobbies included fishing and playing pool on Fridays with the boys. He was loved by so many people and he will be missed immensely.
Celebration of his life: Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Rustic Oak Farm, 2304 Elberton Rd., Carlton, Ga. 30627. All family and friends are encouraged to share memories of Jed. We ask that you prepare them as to be given to the family as a keepsake. If you would like to bring framed photos or photo albums to share and display, please do so. We do ask that you make sure that your name is on the back of these items so that they are rightfully returned to you, the owner. Following the service the family invites all guests to join them for food (provided) and fellowship.
To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com.
