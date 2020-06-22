James Albert Johnson was born November 1, 1936 in Barrow County to the late John T. Gray and Robbie Johnson Teasley.
James was educated in Barrow County and worked with several different companies which include Bo’s Bottle Shop, Akins Ford and Chateau Elan prior to opening his own restaurant.
James Albert had many hobbies such as grilling, deep sea fishing and golfing. He also loved western shows, cooking, and was a competitive card player. In addition to him loving to play some sports, he also liked watching sports. He was a die-hard Atlanta Falcons fan for over 50 years. Most of all he loved studying God’s word.
James did not only enjoy life, but he also enjoyed helping others. He was the founder of Spirit of Sharing (2001), founding member of The Brotherhood (1970), he started and operated Albert’s BBQ (2004), he was the creator of the world famous – Albert’s BBQ Sauce.
He is survived by his children, Tammy Burton, Winder, Shondell (Sheila) Lee, Winder, Jaiferal Lee, Winder, and Derek Johnson, Winder; a host of great- grandkids; nieces and nephews; and other relatives and friends.
Funeral service: Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 12 p.m. at White Oak Spring Baptist Church.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, June 24, 2020 from 1-6 p.m. at White Oak Spring Baptist Church.
Professional Services Entrusted to Wimberly Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In