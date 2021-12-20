COMMERCE - James Allen Sears, 82, Commerce, passed away on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
Mr. Sears was born in Commerce to the late George Washington and Cora Lee Hill Sears. Mr. Sears was retired from Bell's Food Store and was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Sears was also preceded in death by his wife, Betty Jean Waldrop Sears; and daughter, Vicky Sears.
Mr. Sears is survived by his son, Terry Sears, Commerce; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Funeral service: Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with Ken Pethel officiating with interment following in Grey Hill Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, December 22, 2021 from 12-2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.
