STATHAM - James Almond “Bear” Jones, 81, Statham, entered rest Thursday, August 10, 2022.
Mr. Jones was born in Statham, a son of the late Lonnie Hodges and Maggie Townley Jones. In addition to his parents, Mr. Jones is preceded by two sisters, Minnie Hartley and Virginia Brock; three brothers, Charles, Calvin "Red" and Ellis Jones; and a very special mother-in-law, Geneva Cain
Mr. Jones was a retired plumber with Bill Perry Plumbing, a veteran of the United States Army and was an avid hunter and fisherman.
Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Peg Jewell Cain Jones, Statham; son, Jeff Jones (wife, Michelle), Athens; two sisters, Mary Wilson (husband, Shedrick), Jefferson, and Ann Crowe (husband, Terry), Statham; three brothers, Tommy Jones (wife, Bobbi), Athens, Eddie Jones, Statham, and Robert Jones, Statham; and two grandchildren, Levi Jones and Taylor Henry, also survive.
Funeral service: Sunday, August 14, 2022, at 4 p.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Reverend Eric Shelton officiating with burial to follow in Evans Memory Gardens. Honored as pallbearers are Jacky Jones, Matt Brewer, Ricky Brewer, Michael Parker, Stanley Wymbs and Andy Everett.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, August 14, 2022, from 2-4 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to ALS Association Georgia Chapter, 5881 Glenridge Drive, Suite 200, Atlanta, Ga. 30328.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at: www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
