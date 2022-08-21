DANIELSVILLE - James Alton Rowe, 86, Danielsville, passed away on Thursday, August 18, 2022.
He was the son of the late William Roy and Hassie Texie Rowe and was also preceded in death by three sisters and a brother, Florine Griffeth, Zula Boswell, Martha Rowe and Allen Rowe.
He was a member of Moons Grove Baptist Church where he was a deacon, trustee, worked with the youth group, bus driver, building committee and worked with the Royal Ambassadors. He was also a member of the Rotary Club of Madison County and served as club president in 1992-1993.
Mr. Rowe was the owner and operator of Rowe Insulating Company for many years.
Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Ann Rowe; sons, David (Jane) Rowe and Kevin (Tonda) Rowe; three grandchildren, Melissa (Tony) Pennington, Matthew (Trisha) Rowe and Jessie (Jake) Slusher; seven great-grandchildren, Nikki Scogin, Natalie Scogin, Abigail Rowe, Will Slusher, Riley Kate Slusher, Samuel Slusher and Isabelle Slusher; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Funeral service: Sunday, August 21, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Moons Grove Baptist Church. Interment will be in the church cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, August 20, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations to The Gideons International, https://www.gideons.org/ or Rotary Club of Madison County, https://www.madisoncountyrotaryclub.org/.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, Danielsville, Ga., is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
