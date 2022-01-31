COLBERT - James Andrew Hill, 86, Colbert, passed away on Sunday, January 30, 2022.
Born in Abbeville, South Carolina on February 9, 1935, he was the son of the late James Troy Hill and Annie Lou Evans Hill. Mr. Hill was a longtime employee of Kroger and the Bread Basket in Colbert. He was an avid University of Georgia football fan. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Sue Sarria and Wynona Mills.
Survivors include his daughters, Sherri Hill and Leisa Maxwell; granddaughter, Alyssa Maxwell; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be announced at a later date.
Lord and Stephens, East is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
