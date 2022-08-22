James Aubrey Thomas, 93, cherished father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 21, 2022.
A lifelong resident of Comer, he was a son of the late Isham Thomas and Clela Franklin Thomas. Mr. Thomas was a Veteran of the United States Army and he retired from the United States Postal Service after more than 32 years of employment. He was a longtime member of Vineyard's Creek Baptist Church where he served as choir director and deacon. In his spare time, Mr. Thomas enjoyed gardening both flowers and vegetables and baking.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Annette Dobbs Thomas; brother, Fred Thomas; grandson, Michael Thomas; and son-in-law, Timothy Chitwood.
Survivors include his children, Lydia Chitwood, Phil Thomas and Norma "Poozie" Hart (Randy); grandchildren, Gretchen Guest (Allen) and Candace Dutton (Scott); great-grandchildren, Carter and Grant Guest and Connor and Carson Dutton; numerous nieces and nephews; and his faithful and beloved caregivers, Margie David and Della Pass.
Funeral service: Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Vineyard's Creek Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the Vineyard's Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Allen Guest, Carter Guest, Grant Guest, Charlie Compton, Scott Dutton and Cody Threlkeld.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, August 23, 2022, from 1 until 2 p.m. at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Vineyard's Creek Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 183, Comer, Ga. 30629.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
