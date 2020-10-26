ATHENS - James Brent Canup, 62, Athens, passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020.
He was a native of Winder and a 1976 graduate of Winder-Barrow High School. Brent earned his Bachelors of Business Management from The American Intercontinental University and was the fleet manager for The University of Georgia. He was a dedicated member of Southside Church, where he was a greeter. Brent loved his family and his church family. He was a veteran of the Marine Corps and earned the rank of Staff Sargent.
Brent was preceded in death by his parents, James Canup and Janice Brown Thurmond.
He is survived by his wife, Cyndi Canup, Athens; two sons, Joshua and Elijah Canup, Watkinsville; two daughters, Whitney Canup, Winder, and Alanna Cannon, Tucker; step-children, David Phillips, Athens, Ian Deck, Tampa, Fla., and Madison Deck, Miami, Fla.; a sister, Patricia Canup, Jefferson; and three grandchildren, Ian Bathurst, Franklin Canup and Lillian Ernst.
Family to receive friends: Friday, October 30, 2020 from 6 until 8 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home, Winder.
Memorial service: Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Southside Church in Athens with Pastors Roger Hardy and Jeff Williams officiating.
In lieu of flower’s donations may be made to The Wounded Warrior Project in Brent’s memory.
