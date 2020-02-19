HOSCHTON - James Burton Ingraham Jr., 91, Hoschton, passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at his residence, surrounded by his family.
Mr. Ingraham was born June 26, 1928 to the late James Burton Ingraham Sr. and Margaret Wollwert Ingraham in Aurora, Illinois. A United States Army Veteran, he was part owner of MJ Meyers & Sons Landscape Company.
Mr. Ingraham is survived by his wife, Nancy Ingraham; son, Kraig James Ingraham; daughters, Karen Sue Ingraham Doy and Kristen Lee Ingraham Sondgeroth; four grandchildren, Nathaniel (Jennifer) Doy, Andrew (Herb) Doy, Kari (Ben) Ruis and Zachary (Brittany) Ingraham; and three great-grandchildren, Ainsley, Aurora and James.
Graveside service: Sunday, February 23, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Memorial Park South Cemetery. Dr. Terrell Ruis will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Kidney Foundation, 270 Peachtree St. NE #1040, Atlanta, Ga. 30303, 770-452-1539, www.kidney.org.
Memorial Park South Funeral Home, 4121 Falcon Parkway, Flowery Branch, Ga. 30542 is in charge of arrangements. Send on-line condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.
