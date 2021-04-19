COMER - James Caleb Shook, 19, Comer, passed away on Sunday, April 11, 2021.
Born on August 16, 2001 in Commerce, Mr. Shook was the son of Ken and Anita Clark Vaughn and the late James Charles Shook. He worked with Townsend Tree Service and was a member of Madison County Boyz.
Survivors, in addition to his parents, include his fiancé, Lauren Taylor Reece; daughters, Kimber Shook, Comer, and unborn baby girl due early fall of this year; brother, Jarron Vaughn, Danielsville; sisters, Summer Araujo, Danielsville, Jessica Vaughn, Danielsville, and Jenna Wooten-Vaughn, Danielsville; nieces and nephews, Mason Araujo, Karolyne Araujo, Vincent Araujo, Kason Araujo, Jace Vaughn, Jaxon Vaughn Petterson, Jaylani Vaughn and Jayley Vaughn.
Funeral service: Sunday, April 18, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Ivie Funeral Home Chapel with Judge Cody Cross officiating. Burial will follow in Grey Hill Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Tyler Cape, Ethan Kelly, Taylor Graham, Jarron Vaughn, Brant Carter, Dakota Shook, Jaxon Andrews, D.J. Gunderson, Zach Anglin and Eric Jacoby.
Family to receive friends: 12 pm until the funeral hour on Sunday, April 18, 2021 from 12 until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Donations may be made to a memorial fund set up at Commercial Bank.
Online condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com. Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, Ga.
