WINDER - James “Clifford” Deaton, 72, Winder, passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020.
He was of the Baptist faith. Clifford was a Private First Class of the U.S. Army serving as a pathfinder in Company B, 4th Battalion, 31st Infantry of the Americal Division 196th Light Infantry Brigade in Vietnam, where he earned a Bronze Star. Clifford was a chemical technician and retired from Rhodia Wholesale Chemicals. He was an avid camper who loved the outdoors, fishing and a good board game.
Clifford was preceded in death by his parents, James Manus and Ruby Era Martin Deaton.
He is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Paula Jan Cox Deaton; a son, Clint Deaton (Miranda), Bethlehem; three daughters, Stacy Reed (Scott), Cleveland, Kimberly Meeks, Killdeer, N.D., and Kayce Black (Josh), Athens; six grandchildren, Emerson James Deaton, Elijah Harris, Joseph Brandon Vaughn, Kalyn Rae Meeks, Christina Hamilton and Max Reed; and one great-grandchild, Asher Hamilton.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, August 25, 2020 from 6-9 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home, Winder. Due to COVID-19, the family ask that everyone attending visitation please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Graveside service:Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Barrow Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Robbie Black and Kenneth Lee officiating. Military honors will follow service. Graveside service will be viewable thru live stream on our Smith Funeral Home Facebook page.
