ELBERTON - James Clinnie Casper, 73, Elberton, passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019. He was formerly of Statham.
Clinnie was an Army veteran and served his country proudly during the Vietnam War and was a member of the Statham American Legion. He retired from General Motors.
Clinnie was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Asbury and Laura Bell Thomas Casper; a son, Shane Casper; three brothers, Virgil, Bobby and Harvey Casper and three sisters, Winnie Allison, Doris Hunter and Linda Smith.
He is survived by a son, Brent Casper, Statham; a grandson, Damen Casper, Statham; and a sister, Gaynelle Bentley, Winder.
Memorial service: Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 4 p.m. in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home with the Rev. Frank Colladay officiating.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, December 18, 2019 from 1 until 4 p.m. at the funeral home.
