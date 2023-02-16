ALTO - James Clyde Vaughan, 77, Alto, entered rest Monday, February 13, 2023.
Mr. Vaughan was born in Centralhatchee, the son of the late Quillian James Vaughan and the late Avis Mozell Boyd Vaughan. Mr. Vaughan was a member of New Life Fellowship in Alto, was a retired crane operator with DeKalb County Government, loved bass fishing and was an honest hardworking man.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Vaughan is preceded by his wife of 56 years, Maggie Walls Vaughan; sister, Lisa Vaughan; and grandchildren, Joseph Bradley Clanton Jr. and James Andrew Clanton.
Survivors include two daughters, Renee Clanton, Covington, and Kellie Vaughan, Alto; two sisters, Betty Franklin and Jean Horsley, Carrollton; grandchildren, Sierra Bolton, Gainesville, T.C. Garrett (Maxine), Las Vegas, Nevada, and Ashley Clanton, Covington; and great-grandchildren, Bridgett, Tayler, Kiley, Tiffany, Miranda, Paisley, Daisy and Lee.
Graveside service: Saturday, February 18, 2023, at 1 p.m. at North Atlanta Memorial Park, 5188 Winters Chapel Road, Atlanta, Georgia, with the Reverend Tracey Davidson officiating.
Family to receive friends: Friday, February 17, 2023, from 6-8 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Mr. James Clyde Vaughan to the Alzheimers Association of Georgia at www.alz.org.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In