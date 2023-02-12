JEFFERSON - James Crawford Wilhite, 85, Jefferson, entered rest Friday, February 10, 2023.
Mr. Wilhite was born in Jefferson, the son of the late Hubert and Mollie Nunn Wilhite, was a lifelong member of Thyatira Presbyterian Church, a graduate of the University of Georgia, and along with his family operated a successful poultry, cattle and hay farm.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Wilhite is preceded by his only son, James David Wilhite.
Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Jere Wilson Wilhite, Jefferson; daughter, Diane Owenby (Alan), Jefferson; grandchildren, David Minish (Samantha), Commerce, and Lisa Minish (Trish), Commerce; great-grandchild, Sawyer Minish; sister, Mary Ellen McClure, Maysville; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Danny and Nancy Wilson, Jefferson; and several nephews and nieces also survive.
Funeral service: Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Reverend Bo Whisnant officiating with burial to follow in Thyatira Presbyterian Church Memorial Gardens. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are David Minish, Alan Owenby, Larry Mayfield, Lamar Roberts, Pedro Lomax, Caleb Dowell, Bradley Lomax and Jason Morris.
Family to receive friends: Monday, February 13, 2023, from 6-8 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Mr. James C. Wilhite to the Thyatira Presbyterian Church Memorial Gardens, 573 Y.Z. Sailors Road, Jefferson, Georgia 30549.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
