COMMERCE - James D. Pittman Sr., 81, Commerce, passed away on Wednesday, July 20, 2022.

Mr. Pittman was born in Commerce to the late Susie Mae Pittman Reed. Mr. Pittman was a member of Flats Creek Baptist Church and was the owner of Pittman’s Transmissions. In addition to his mother, Mr. Pittman was also preceded in death by his wife, Mary Jane McKeever Pittman.

Mr. Pittman is survived by his daughters, Mary Pittman and Gloria Carruth, both of Commerce; son, James Pittman, Commerce; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Family to receive friends: Thursday, July 21, 2022, from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of July 24-30

