MONROE - James David Hunt, 86, Monroe, passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020.
David was born March 22, 1934 in Commerce. He was a 1952 graduate of Commerce High School where he played football and ran track. He served in the Army from 1955 to 1957. He retired from Georgia Power in 1989, with 30 years of service. Before retiring, he coached football, enjoyed watching his children play sports and served as booster club president of Central Gwinnett High School.
Dave enjoyed working outside, growing roses, reading, playing golf, researching family history and having coffee with friends. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Lawrenceville.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Kirby Hunt and Roslyn Lyle Hunt; and brother, Gerald Hunt.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Faye Davis Hunt; daughter and son-in-law, Joy and Steve Poole, Bethlehem; son and daughter-in-law, Barry Hunt and Janet, Talmo; granddaughters, Katy Jeffrey (Matt), Caroline Poole, Lainey Poole and Jessica Hunt; grandson, Matthew Hunt; great-grandson, Hampton Jeffrey; sisters-in-law, Shirley Davis Wilson and Sammie Benton Hunt; several cousins, nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church of Lawrenceville, 165 S. Clayton St., Lawrenceville, Ga. 30046.
Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road S.W., Lawrenceville, Ga. 30046, 770-962-3100. Please leave online condolences at www.stewartfh.com.
