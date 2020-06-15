WINDER - James David Kelley, Winder, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020.

Mr. Kelley was the son of the late David Branham Kelley and was preceded in death by a sister Kathy Kelley Carter. Mr. Kelley was a teacher with the Barrow County School System. He was a talented musician and a member of The Full House Band in Winder.

Private graveside service: Friday, June 12, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Bethlehem United Methodist Church Cemetery.

Family to receive friends: Friday, June 12, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

Survivors include his companion, Julie Huffman; mother, Betty Kelley; son, Jim Kelley (Ali Davis); grandchildren, J.D Kelley and Raylee Kelley; and a family friend, Jamie Gonzalez.

Smith Funeral Home, Winder, has charge of arrangements.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of June 14-20

