Jefferson - James David Lamb, 83, Jefferson, entered into rest Monday, November 16, 2020.
Mr. Lamb was born in Valley, Alabama, a son to the late Clanton and Lillian Jones Lamb. Mr. Lamb was a service representative for 33 years for Interlake Packaging and was a member of the Jefferson First United Methodist Church where he was an usher and formerly served on the finance committee. Mr. Lamb loved his family, had a gentle soul and a sense of humor. He also enjoyed spending time at his home on Lake Hartwell, his favorite place.
Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Amy Lamb, Jefferson; sons, Russell Lamb and his wife Donna, Buford, and Rowland Lamb, Tallahassee, Florida; grandchildren, Jamie Lamb, Andrea Lamb Frachiseur and her husband C.J., Joshua Lamb and his wife Carrow, Leah Atwell and her husband Justin, and Jacob Lamb and his wife Maddie; great-grandchildren, Ethan Lamb and Callie Atwell also survives.
Memorial service: Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the Jefferson First United Methodist Church with the Rev. Brian Funderburke officiating.
Attendance at the church service will be for family only, with live streaming available for those friends who would like to view the service remotely online.
Evans Funeral Home, 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Ga. 30549, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
