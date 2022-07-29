JEFFERSON - James Donald Cross, 77, Jefferson, entered rest Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
Mr. Cross was born in Jefferson, a son of the late James Robert Cross and the late Inez Pritchett Cross. Mr. Cross attended New Beginnings Pentecostal Church, he first retired from Jefferson Mills with 30 years of service and later from Ten Cate’.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Cross is preceded by brothers, Bobby Dwayne Cross and Harold Robert Cross; and a sister, Joyce O’Dillion.
Mr. Cross was a dedicated sportsman who loved to hunt with his friends and family.
Survivors include his wife, Brenda Hackett Cross, Jefferson; two sons, James Donald Cross II (Nina), Lexington, North Carolina, and John Robert Cross, Jefferson; one daughter, Amanda Lynn Cross, Maysville; grandchildren, Brent and Kyle Wilkes, James and Bradley Cross and Annie Jane Cross; three sisters, Linda Langford, Jane Pruitt and Debra Elaine Benton; friends from Camp Swampy; and close friend, Ronnie Elliott, also survive.
Funeral service: Sunday, July 31, 2022, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Reverend Wayne Norris officiating with burial of cremains to follow in Jackson Memorial Gardens. Members of Camp Swampy will be honored as honorary pallbearers.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, July 31, 2022, from 1-2 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Mr. James Donald Cross to the American Lung Association, 2452 Spring Road SE, Smyrna, Georgia 30080 or at www.lung.org
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at: www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
