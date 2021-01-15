COMMERCE - James Donald “Don” Nix, 74, Commerce, passed away on Monday, January 11, 2021.
Mr. Nix was born in Jefferson to the late James Frank and Faye Mauldin Nix. Mr. Nix was retired from BJC Medical Center where he was a lab tech for over 40 years and he was a member of Freedom Church of God.
Mr. Nix is survived by his wife, Judy Diane Hanley Nix, Commerce; sons, James Jeffery Nix, Blairsville, and Keith Nix, Danielsville; brothers, Mac Nix, Commerce, and Terry Nix, Cleveland; six grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Memorial service: Sunday, January 17, 2021 at 2 p.m. from Danielsville Evangelical Church with Pastors Dwayne Dickerson, William Whitfield, Danny Henderson Keith Nix officiating. The family ask for those attending the service to please wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.
