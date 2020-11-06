WINDER - James Douglas Easterling Jr., 95, Winder, passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020.
He was born July 19, 1925 to the late Doug Sr. and Mary Louise Hodge Easterling. He was preceded by his Wife, Gwen Edwards Easterling on April 5, 2018. A United States Navy Veteran of World War II, serving in the Pacific Theatre, he had resided in Winder for the past 47 years and was a former resident of Doraville. He was a retiree of General Motors (Doraville) where he served as the facility fire chief and was a member of Hebron Baptist Church.
Surviving are children, Doug (Janice) Easterling III, Winder, Gail (Tom) Pope, North Prairie, Wisconsin, Craig Easterling, Hartwell, Chris (Kim) Easterling, Winder, and Jill (Allen) Cooper, Maysville; 12 grandchildren; 23 great- grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral service: Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Hebron Baptist Church in Dacula. Interment with military honors will be in Hebron Baptist Church Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, November 4, 2020 from 10:30 until 11 a.m. at the church.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com.
