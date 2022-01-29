CARLTON - James Duff Wiggins, 84, Carlton, passed away on Tuesday, January 25, 2022.

Born in Grove Hill, Alabama, he was a son of the late DC Wiggins and Ruth Gilchrist Wiggins. Mr. Wiggins was a longtime employee of the Madison County Road Department and he enjoyed playing pool.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Junior Wiggins and Jimmy Wiggins.

Survivors include his wife, Judy Wiggins; children, Judy Wiggins Lewis (Allen), Leslie Benton and Daniel Benton; one granddaughter, Angel Patrick Morgan (Brian); and one great-granddaughter, Camdyn Grace Morgan.

Memorial services for Mr. Wiggins will be announced at a later date.

Lord and Stephens, Danielsville is in charge of arrangements.

