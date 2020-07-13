COMMERCE - James E. Smith, 73, Commerce, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at his residence.
Born on March 16, 1947 in Jefferson, Mr. Smith was the son of the late Jesse Wilson and Vera Louise Garrett Smith. He was the widower of Virginia Sharron Smith; a truck driver with Consolidated Freight Way; a U.S. Army veteran who served in the Vietnam; and of the Christian faith.
Survivors include daughters, April Smith Reynolds, Pendergrass, and Jessica Smith Self, Commerce; brothers, Alvin “Richard” Smith and Stan Smith; three grandchildren, Wade McNeely, Will McNeely and Virginia Self.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
Online condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com. Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, Ga.
