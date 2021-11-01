James Edward “Little Man” Stockton, 81, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 18, 2021 at Northridge Nursing Facility in Commerce where he had resided for the last 3 years.
He was born February 9, 1940 to the late Wiley and Zelma Stockton of Jefferson.
He is survived by his son, Randy (Kimberly), Douglasville; sister, Kathy (Ronnie), Commerce; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Smith Funeral Home in Winder was in charge of the cremation.
Graveside services at Woodbine Cemetery in Jefferson to be announced at a later date.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder is in charge of the arrangements.
