DANIELSVILLE - James Edward McLeroy, 74, Danielsville, passed away on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center in Athens.
Mr. McLeroy was born on June 9, 1947 in Comer, son of the late Robert L. McLeroy and the late Mary Bellew McLeroy. He was a brick mason having worked for Sonny Beck and was a member of Macedonia Holiness Church in Danielsville.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sons, James Edward McLeroy Jr. and Jimmy O’Dell McLeroy; and sister, Josephine M. Gaddis.
Survivors include his daughter, Jessica James Smith, Bowman; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Funeral service: Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at 4 p.m. at the Macedonia Holiness Church with the Rev. Kendall Callaway officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Monday, July 5, 2021 from 6 until 8 p.m. at Pruitt Funeral Home. The family is at their respective homes.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com. Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston is in charge of arrangements.
