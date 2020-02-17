James Edward Smith, 66, beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
Born in Royston, he was the son of the late JD Smith and Mozelle Virginia Loggins Smith. Mr. Smith was a Veteran of the United States Army.
Survivors include his wife, Beverly Hancock Smith; two daughters, Heather Croya and Craig and Tracy Faulkner; two siblings, Charlene Smith and Patricia Bryson; five grandchildren, Dalton and Sarah Croya, Devon Croya, Destin Croya, Brantley Wentworth and Jarad Faulkner; and two great-grandchildren, Harper and Collier Croya.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Cancer Foundation at University Cancer and Blood Center, P.O. Box 49309, Athens, Ga. 30604 or www.cfnega.org, or TJ and Friends Foundation Inc., P.O. Box 6161, Elberton, Ga, 30635 or www.tjandfriendsfoundation.com.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, 963 Hwy. 98 East, Danielsville, Ga. 30633 is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
