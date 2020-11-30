WINDER - James Ernest “Jimmy” Helton Jr., 56, Winder, passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020 at his residence.
Jimmy was born April 19, 1964 in Winder to the late James Sr. and Carolyn Burnette Helton. A lifelong resident of Winder, he was employed as an inspector with the Gwinnett County Water Department.
Surviving are wife, Robin Ray Helton; children, Justin Helton, Jessica Helton and Emma Helton, all of Winder, and Candice Metz, Temple; grandson, Landon Metz; siblings, Lisa (Tommy) Kennedy, Ann Greeson, Mark Helton and Christina Cook, all of Winder.
Memorial service: Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 4 p.m. from Carter Hill Christian Church with Pastor Heath Kennedy officiating.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, December 2, 2020 from 3 until 4 p.m. at the church.
Flowers are welcomed or memorials may be made to Carter Hill Christian Church, 361 Punkin Junction Road, Bethlehem, Georgia 30620.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com.
