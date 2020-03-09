COMMERCE - James Franklin “Frank” Woods, 52, Commerce, entered into rest Friday, March 6, 2020.
Mr. Woods was born in Marion, Virginia, a son of the late Roger Franklin Woods and the late Betty Marie Corvin Woods and owned his own flooring contracting company. In addition to his parents, Mr. Woods is preceded by a brother, Shannon Dewayne Woods.
Survivors include his wife Carleen Laura Woods, Commerce; son, Franklin Lee Woods, Gillsville; daughter, Stevi Laurael Stephens (Michael), Royston; son, Matthew Quinn Woods, Commerce; sister; Jennifer Marie Dunford, Virginia; three granddaughters, Jacie Satterfield, Hazel Stephens and Harper Stephens; one step-brother; and one step-sister also survive.
Memorial service: Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with Pastor Juan Monsalve officiating with burial to follow in Evans Memory Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Monday, March 9, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family to help defray final expenses for Mr. Woods.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Hwy., Jefferson, Ga., 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In