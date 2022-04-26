James Garland Thaxton, 56, husband of 35 years to Wanda Mize Thaxton, died on Sunday, April 24, 2022 after an extended illness.
Born in Charleston, S.C., he was the son of the late Emory Greene Thaxton and Peggy Ferrer Thaxton. James was a member of Gordon's Chapel United Methodist Church and was an avid Georgia Fan.
Survivors, in addition to his wife, include one son and daughter in law, Jake and Kameron Thaxton; siblings, Bruce (Lisa) Thaxton, Kenneth Thaxton and Beverly (Tom) Pacheco; and several nephews and nieces.
Funeral service: Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 3 p.m. at Gordon's Chapel United Methodist Church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, April 26, 2022 from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Gordon's Chapel UMC, 6625 Nowhere Road, Hull, Ga. 30646; American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, Va. 22116-7023; or the Kidney Foundation, 30 East 33rd Street, New York, N.Y. 10016.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, East, Athens, Ga. is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
