WINDER - James Griffin “Jimmy” Hardegree, 89, Winder, passed away on Friday, November 8, 2019 at his home.
He was born on August 17, 1930 in Winder. He was the son of the late James E. "Dock" Hardegree and Mary Elder Hardegree.
Mr. Hardegree was a veteran, having served in the United States Air Force from 1950-1954. He retired from Lockheed Martin in 1993 and has enjoyed his retirement remodeling his home and enjoying country life at his old home place with family and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by Catherine Langford Hardegree and Patricia Robertson Hardegree. He was also preceded in death by his siblings, Elmer Joe Hardegree, Donald Randolph Hardegree, Dorothy Catherine Hardegree Mobley and a special companion, Joann Eberhart.
Mr. Hardegree is survived by his children, Suzanne Hardegree (Mike) Hamburg, Steven Davis Hardegree, and Patricia Lynn Hardegree (Mike) Gatewood; grandchildren, Emily (Michael) Cooper, Leigh (Drew) Jenne, Alex (Jessie) Howard and Stephanie Hamburg; great-grandchildren, Turner Griffith and Linux Cooper; sister-in-law, Lema Wages Hardegree; numerous nieces and nephews; cousins; a loving extended family; and a special companion, Charlie Jo Watson.
Needless to say, he was surrounded by a host of family and friends who loved him very much. The family wants to also thank all of their caregivers, Judy Steele, who was so loving and good to their dad from the beginning of his hospice care, Tammy Brooks and Amber Manders, who also provided loving care. Also, a special thanks goes out to their medical team, Rita, Rufina, Brandy, Hilary, Jodi, and others who filled in and became part of the family.
Funeral service: Honoring and celebrating the life of Jimmy Hardegree will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, November 11, 2019, Veteran’s Day, at Chapel Christian Church with the the Revs. Calvin Haney and Greg Moore officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in the Chapel Christian Church Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, November 10, 2019 from 5 until 8 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home, Winder.
The family has respectfully requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in memory of Mr. Hardegree to Chapel Christian Church, the First United Methodist Church of Winder, or a charity of your choice.
Online condolences can be offered to the family at www.smithmemorychapel.com.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements for Jimmy Hardegree.
