COMMERCE - James H. Knight, 75, Commerce, passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019.
Mr. Knight was born Meridian, Mississippi to the late Lewis and Amelia Knight. Besides parents, Mr. Knight was preceded in death by his sister, Barbara Jean Waldrop; and sister-in-law, Karen Knight.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving from 1962-1966 and served in the Vietnam War. Mr. Knight started First National Bank in Macon in 1966, then moved to First National Bank in Athens, where he served 34 years and retired from SunTrust Bank as a senior vice president.
Survivors include his wife, Gloria Shelton Knight; daughter, Genelda Knight Bartling (Jay); son, James Howard Knight Jr. (Robert); grandchildren, Amber Jean Bartling, A.J. Bartling and Emma Knight; sister, Carolyn Knight; brothers, Charles Knight (Angela), Dewayne Knight, and Robbie Knight (Mev); as well as 11 nieces and nephews.
Memorial service: Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 3 p.m. from the chapel of Barrett Funeral Home. The Rev. Willie Shelton will officiate.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, December 18, 2019 from 1:30-3 p.m. at the funeral home.
To share a memory or to leave the family a condolence please visit www.barrettfh.com. Barrett Funeral Home, Cleveland.
