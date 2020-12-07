WINDER - James Harold Thurmond, 78, Winder, passed away from cancer on Thursday, December 3, 2020.
Harold was born at home in Rabun Gap on February 4, 1942 to Clarence and Ann Thurmond. He was a younger brother to Annette and William. His family operated a dairy farm in Wolffork Valley in Rabun County.
Harold graduated from Rabun Gap Nacoochee School, then Truett McConnell College and Southern Tech. He married Gail Aderhold on June 1, 1963 and was blessed to have 57 years of love with her. They share three children, Paul, Julie and Sara; and six grandchildren, Samuel, Michael, Wyatt, Julianne, Emily and Natalie.
Harold was an industrial engineer at Barrow Manufacturing for most of his career. He earned a reputation as a problem solver and Jack of all trades. Despite his Andy Griffith persona, he often implemented new technology to improve productivity and make workers’ jobs easier. Harold was an amateur photographer, gardener, musician and writer. Sitting in with the Skillet Lickers bluegrass band practice was Harold’s Friday night get away.
Harold Thurmond treasured his family and faith. He was proud of his mountain heritage and the family of friends he shared from high school and college. He had more than 50 first cousins and loved family reunions and keeping up with everyone on social media.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, a private family graveside service will be held.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, any donations be made to Wolffork Baptist Church in Rabun Gap. If you’d like to add to our memorial website, please visit haroldthurmond.com.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In