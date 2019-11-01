FLOWERY BRANCH - James Harry Baird, 74, Flowery Branch, passed away peacefully at home with his family on Wednesday, October 30, 2019.
Harry was the son of the late James Talmadge “J.T.” Baird and Mary Lourene Parks Baird. He was also preceded in death by infant granddaughter, Bailey Ann Baird, and brother-in-law, R.B. Stinchcomb.
Harry is survived by his wife, Joanne Graham Baird; and his children, Dawn Baird Compton and husband Gary, James Marty Baird and wife Gena, and Jessica Sartain; grandchildren include, Chris Compton and wife Lauren, Taylor Compton, Austin Baird, Jonah Baird, Breanna Baird, Nicholas Cato, Dylan Morrison, and Devin Morrison; as well as great-grandchildren, Chesney and Presley Compton. Harry is also survived by sisters, Wanda Stinchcomb and Sara Lewis; brother, Dick Dean; mother-in-law, Hazel Graham; sister-in-law, Diane Vendelin; brother and sister-in-law, Tim and Julie Graham; beloved fur baby, Max Baird; as well as many nieces, nephews, and other extended family members.
Harry grew up in Braselton, but resided in Flowery Branch, where he enjoyed spending time with family, singing at church, playing golf, and cheering on the Dawgs. He was the successful business owner of TSS Photography of Northeast Georgia for over 20 years, where he achieved many great accomplishments. Harry will be remembered as a loving husband, devoted dad, papa, brother, friend, coach, worship leader and the S.A.B.W. (self-appointed boss of the world) as titled by his grandchildren.
We would like to thank Dr. Stephen Lucas and Jamie, Jessica, Christy, Alan, and Rashay with Compassionate Care Hospice Services for the tremendous care provided.
Funeral service: Sunday, November 3, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel with Officiating Pastor Tim Hunter and Bishop Jerry Gaddis. Pallbearers will be nephews Chuck, T.J. and Chip Stinchcomb, Brian Freeman, Eddie Butler and Lee Fite.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, November 2, 2019 6 to 9 p.m. and Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 12 p.m. until the time of service at Lawson Funeral Home. Interment will be at Hoschton City Cemetery with United Sates Army military honors.
Funeral arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy. 53, Hoschton, Ga., 30548, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.
