James Hendry Miller Sr., 71, passed away Sunday, February 28, 2021 at home with his wife and sons.
Hendry enjoyed baseball, fishing, reading and history. His favorite job was the decades he spent covering local sports in Winder for WIMO AM 1300 radio.
Miller was preceded in death by his father, Harold Birchmore Miller; mother, Martha Elizabeth Daughtry Miller; and son, Robert Birchmore Miller.
He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Ann Conley Miller; son, John Kater, daughter-in-law, Rebecca Diane, and grandchildren, Isaac James William and Isla Jasmine Miller, Fredericksburg, Virginia; son, James Hendry Miller Jr. and daughter-in-law, Tarah Lorrain Luke, Stockbridge; brother, Harold Alec Miller, Winder; aunt, Louise Mathis, Ocala, Florida; and a family of cousins in Georgia, Florida, North Carolina and Tennessee.
The family plans to hold a memorial and celebration of life which will be announced at a later date
Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com.
