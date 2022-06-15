ATHENS - James Henry Fields, 85, Athens, passed away Monday, June 13, 2022.
Born July 22, 1936 in Georgia, he was the son of the late Lemmie Russell Fields and Mazie Nash Fields.
James was a proud Navy veteran. He was a member of Attica Baptist Church and he attended Calvary Baptist Church. James loved spending time with his wife, his children, and grandchildren, along with farming and traveling.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant son, James Douglas Fields.
Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Lois Fields; two daughters, Lisa Porterfield and her husband, Dale, and Tina Mixon and her husband, Paul; sister, Neva Arnold; four grandchildren, Kristin Young and her husband, Alex, Kelli Porterfield, Josh Mixon and his wife, Allison, and Jacob Mixon; and two great-grandchildren, Grant Mixon and Cohen Mixon.
Funeral service: Thursday, June 16, 2022 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Bernstein Funeral Home with Pastor Matt Dibler officiating. Interment will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park with military honors. Pallbearers will be Paul Mixon, Jacob Mixon, Josh Mixon, Lamar Dalton, Dylan Fields and Alex Young.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, June 16, 2022 from noon until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.BernsteinFuneralHome.com for the Fields family. Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
